Report lake, pond encroachment across Telangana: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Brabhakhar has urged citizens to give information on encroachments of lakes and ponds anywhere in the 33 districts.

He asserted that people should participate against the encroachment of lakes and ponds in Telangana.

Speaking to the media on Monday, August 26, he explained that the government has undertaken this program to protect against atmospheric pollution in geographical conditions.

Following the demolition of illegal encroachments in Hyderabad, Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that the government plans to expand the HYDRA initiative across Telangana.

He recalled that once upon a time, Hyderabad was a lake city and that the state government now wants to bring back the glory of lakes in Hyderabad. He asked all the lake conservation activists to give evidence of encroachments to concerned authorities.

Telangana govt to upgrade HYDRA unit to police station

Telangana government has reportedly been planning to upgrade the HYDRA unit to a full-fledged police station. The decision is intended to strengthen HYDRA’s crime-fighting capabilities and improve the efficiency of criminal investigations.

It will also allow HYDRA to directly register First Information Reports (FIRs), eliminating the need for residents to visit other police stations to file complaints. This change is expected to expedite investigations and ensure more prompt action against offenders, addressing the increasing crime rates in the region.

In addition to this upgrade, the government is contemplating actions against officers who may have issued permissions contributing to criminal activities.

With its new status, HYDRA will reportedly gain enhanced resources to tackle a range of responsibilities, including securing government property, managing encroachments on lakes and canals, removing illegal structures, monitoring traffic, and ensuring the supply of essential services such as drinking water and electricity.