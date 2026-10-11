Reporting Live review: Strong performances power a gripping drama

Rating: 4/5

Hyderabad: What happens when chasing a story means challenging people who would rather keep it buried? Reporting Live builds its newsroom drama around that tension, delivering a film that holds your attention through strong performances, engaging friendships and a subject that deserves the spotlight.

It is not without its flaws, but there is plenty here to appreciate, especially for viewers looking for a refreshing change from the underwhelming big-budget Bollywood fare lately.

The casting is one of the film’s biggest strengths. The actors fit their roles convincingly, while their chemistry gives the story warmth beyond its investigative premise. The friendship between the central journalists is particularly engaging, giving viewers a reason to care about the people pursuing the story.

Thankfully, the film also resists squeezing in an unnecessary romantic subplot. It allows those friendships and the investigation to carry the narrative, a choice that works in its favour.

The direction makes a slightly uneven first impression. An overuse of crossfades in the opening five minutes feels distracting, but the film quickly settles into a more confident rhythm. Once it finds its footing, the storytelling becomes considerably more assured.

Pacing is another major plus. Reporting Live maintains a satisfying balance between tension and quieter exchanges, keeping the narrative moving without making every scene feel hurried. There are few stretches that drag, and the pauses give its characters space to connect.

That said, the screenplay occasionally takes shortcuts. Some developments happen too conveniently or too quickly, leaving parts of the narrative less convincing than they could have been. A few creative choices feel underdeveloped, particularly when the story would benefit from more attention to process and plausibility.

A limited runtime and budget may have influenced these decisions, though a little more breathing room could have strengthened the film without slowing it down.

Where Reporting Live leaves an impression is in its treatment of journalism, corruption and the cost of seeking accountability. Its focus on illegal sand mining gives the drama a disturbing backdrop, while its concern for those who challenge powerful interests lends the story emotional weight.

The film works because the human relationships hold up alongside its larger themes. You become invested in the journalists’ friendship and commitment, which makes the investigation feel personal rather than simply a series of revelations.

Reporting Live does not get every detail right, but its cast, steady pacing and emotional sincerity make it a worthwhile watch. A more carefully developed screenplay could have elevated it further. As it stands, it is an engaging drama with something meaningful to say.