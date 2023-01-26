Republic Day celebrations in Gulf

Jeddah: The 74th Republic Day celebrated across the Gulf region on Thursday with gaiety and enthusiasm. The National pride was on full display as many enthusiastic and patriotic Indians flocked to Indian missions to participate in the event.

Children took part in musical and dance performances, while many in the joyous crowds were decked out in green and saffron of tricolour of the flag.

In Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ahmed Khan hoisted the tricolour at the embassy premises of enthusiastic community members, after which he addressed the gathering. In Jeddah, Consul General Md. Shahid Alam unfurled the flag.

As customary, both Dr. Suhel and Shahid Alam read out from the Indian President Droupadi Murmu speech and highlighted the strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India.

In the UAE, colorful celebrations at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai marked the event. In Abu Dhabi, ambassador Sanjay Sudhir hoisted the flag while Consul General Dr. Aman Puri did at Dubai. The Republic day was celebrated at various emirates of UAE, according to reports.

Some leading restaurants in Dubai have introduced special menus and specials to commemorate the event.