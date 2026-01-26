Republic Day must uphold Constitution beyond parades: Mehbooba Mufti

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th January 2026 1:56 pm IST
Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti (Image: AFP)

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, January 26, said that the Republic Day should not be limited to parades and speeches, but should also ensure the upholding of the Constitution of the country.

“Republic Day must be more than parades and speeches. 15 August 1947 gave us freedom from colonial rule, but 26 January 1950 gave us the constitutional right to live that freedom with dignity guaranteeing freedom of speech and religion, and above all the power to vote,” Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief minister attended the Republic Day function at Bakshi Stadium.

