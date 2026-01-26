Republic Day must uphold Constitution beyond parades: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, January 26, said that the Republic Day should not be limited to parades and speeches, but should also ensure the upholding of the Constitution of the country.

“Republic Day must be more than parades and speeches. 15 August 1947 gave us freedom from colonial rule, but 26 January 1950 gave us the constitutional right to live that freedom with dignity guaranteeing freedom of speech and religion, and above all the power to vote,” Mufti said in a post on X.

She added that the Constitution created strong institutions, but some of these institutions are being used to undermine the very idea of India.

The former chief minister attended the Republic Day function at Bakshi Stadium.