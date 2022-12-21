Reservation pangs back for ruling BJP in Karnataka

Belagavi: Reservation pangs are back to haunt the ruling BJP in Karnataka with the Panchamasaali Lingayat seer setting a deadline till December 22, for the government to declare reservation.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji, who is spearheading the agitation, stated that he is disappointed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “If the government declares reservation, there will be celebration. Otherwise, lakhs of people will lay siege to the Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha,” he warned.

The padayatra demanding reservation for Panchamasaali sub-caste of Lingayat community under 2A Category has started from Savadatti. It had reached Bailahongala town on Tuesday. It will reach Hirebagewadi, located in the outskirts of Belagavi, on Wednesday.

The march will reach Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. “People from across the state, about 20 lakh, are expected to participate in the programme. We will hold a meeting in Bastavaada region located in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha,” Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji stated.

“We are keeping our hopes on CM Bommai. He had supported the movement when he was the home minister. Once he became the CM, we thought he will declare reservation immediately. But, even after 1.8 years, there is no sign,” Swamiji stated.

Commenting on the warning, Minister for Public Works Department C.C. Patil, who hails from Panchamasaali sub-caste, stated that he can only hope for the best. “Swamiji had called me in the morning and asked whether there is any good news for the community. I told him that it needs to be discussed with the CM,” he said.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, who is at the forefront of the agitation for reservation, stated that Bommai would declare reservation for Panchamasaali sub-caste. “The CM would take a historical decision on Thursday. There shall be no doubt about it,” he added.