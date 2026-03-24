Residential area in Israel’s Tel Aviv hit as 78th wave of Iranian strikes launched

Smoke rose from central Tel Aviv as Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel and Gulf Arab states on Tuesday, March 24, even as US President Donald Trump said the US was in talks with the Islamic Republic to end the war.

As the war entered its 25th day, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a large-scale attack on Israel, announcing the 78th wave of strikes in the True Promise 4 operations. This announcement comes amid the massive explosions heard in Jerusalem, northern, central, and southern Israel. There were reports of building damage in Haifa as well from falling missile debris.

Israel’s national Emergency Services Magen David Adom shared an update on the attack on social media.

“Following the Iranian missile attack on a residential area in central Israel, Magen David Adom teams conducted searches of multiple scenes, where a number of walking wounded were treated on scene. None required hospitalisation,” the EMS said on X.

On Monday, March 23, Trump delayed a deadline for Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz for shipping or see its power stations targeted by airstrikes, briefly driving down oil prices and boosting stocks.

But any information on the talks described by Trump remains in dispute with Iran, which denied that any talks had been held.

“No negotiations have been held with the US,” Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted on X, adding that “fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Rescue forces working in Tel Aviv

First responders combed through rubble after a missile struck a street in central Tel Aviv.

An Associated Press reporter saw a crater next to a destroyed building façade and shards where glass lined the ground as rescue workers searched for wounded people.

Yaffa Folger, who was a few hundred meters from the blast, said her building shook and the windows of several other buildings were blown out.

Images showing aftermath of the Iranian attack on Tel Aviv

Firefighters conduct searches after the Iranian attack on Tel Aviv. (Source: X)

Smoke rises following Iranian strikes in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters)

Emergency personnel work at the site of a strike in Tel Aviv. (Source: Reuters)

Buildings damaged in Tel Aviv after the Iranian strike. (Source: X)

IRGC’s Quds Force attacked in Beirut killings, Israel says

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, two targeted assassinations killed three people in Beirut. The Israeli military said it targeted the foreign unit of IRGC, the Quds Force.

The Lebanese government has restricted the military activities of both the IRGC and Hezbollah in the country, but it is being condemned for not enforcing the rule.

Israeli strikes near Beirut kill 2, hit targets in southern Lebanon

An Israeli strike early Tuesday on a residential apartment in Bchamoun, around 10 kilometers southeast of Beirut, killed at least two people, according to an initial toll from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strike wounded five others, the ministry added.

The strike came without warning and hit an area outside Beirut’s southern suburbs, where the Israeli military had previously issued evacuation notices.

Footage circulating online showed at least one apartment in a building engulfed in flames.

Also early Tuesday, Israeli strikes hit several areas in southern Lebanon, including a gas station belonging to the Amana company in Rashidieh, near the port city of Tyre, sending a large plume of fire into the air.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel has repeatedly struck Amana fuel stations since the conflict with Hezbollah reignited on March 2, accusing them of being part of the group’s “economic infrastructure” that can support its military activities.

Asian standards rebound

Asian benchmarks mostly rebounded Tuesday, echoing cautious relief that swept through Wall Street after US President Donald Trump said the U.S. has talked with Iran about ending the war.

Benchmark US crude and brent crude rose, reversing course after the easing overnight on Wall Street.

Global markets have been on a roller coaster ride over worries about the war in Iran, especially nations in Asia impacted by a lack of access energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Death toll reaches 14 after US airstrike in Iraq

A strike in western Iraq killed 14 fighters and a commander from the Iran-aligned Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which blamed the US.

The group, also known as Hashed al-Shaabi, was a former paramilitary coalition. It claimed that its fighters were killed in a “treacherous American attack that targeted the operation headquarters” in western Anbar province. An earlier toll was reported as seven.

The PMF is now part of Iraq’s army, but includes some Iranian-aligned groups.

🔻#بيان



بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

﴿وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ الَّذِينَ قُتِلُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ أَمْوَاتًا ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَاءٌ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ يُرْزَقُونَ﴾ صدق الله العلي العظيم



في اعتداءٍ سافرٍ وجبان، ارتقى قائد عمليات #الأنبار في هيئة #الحشد_الشعبي #سعد_دواي_البعيجي شهيدًا مع ثلّةٍ… pic.twitter.com/GEJ9MH8XUM — مديرية الإعلام – هيئة الحشد الشعبي (@teamsmediawar) March 23, 2026

Police say Tel Aviv explosion caused by Iranian warhead

Israeli Police Superintendent Fadida Yaniv confirmed damage to central Tel Aviv on Tuesday was caused by an Iranian warhead with about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of explosives.

Yaniv, who serves with the police unit investigating explosions, told AP at the scene that the missile damaged homes and cars on the residential street but there were no serious injuries reported.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)