Residential schools for police officers’ kids in Hyderabad soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced plans to set up a residential police school for the children of police officers on a 50-acre campus in Hyderabad. The announcement was made during the passing-out parade at the Telangana Police Academy (TPA) on Wednesday.

In addition to the Hyderabad school, the Chief Minister revealed that another police school would be established on a similar 50-acre site in Warangal. He instructed the authorities to ensure the completion of the Hyderabad school within the next two years.

Highlighting the importance of effective policing, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that Telangana requires “concrete policing,” not superficial measures. He stressed that while “friendly policing” is essential for assisting victims, it should not be extended to criminals.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over rising drug addiction among the youth, particularly the growing menace of drug and ganja abuse, as well as increasing cybercrimes.

He called for a firm approach to tackling drug-related issues and voiced confidence in the state’s police force to eradicate the drug menace. “After seeing all the trained officers, I am confident that Telangana will soon become a drug-free state,” he said. “This is not just a job responsibility; it is an emotional commitment.”

CM also took the opportunity to criticize the previous government, led by the BRS, stating that despite Telangana being formed through the sacrifices of the youth, their aspirations have remained unfulfilled over the last nine years.

Reaffirming the police force’s role in rebuilding Telangana, Reddy said it is everyone’s responsibility to work towards a brighter future for the state’s next generations. He underscored that the police are the first responders to any issue, and it is their duty to ensure public confidence and trust, assuring citizens that they are the protectors of the state.

The Chief Minister urged all members of the police force to continue their efforts in combating drug abuse and instilling a sense of security among the people.