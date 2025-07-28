Residents of Kishanbagh in panic after crocodile sighting

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Kishanbagh on Sunday after a big crocodile was spotted in the river Musi by local people.

According to local people, the four feet long crocodile was noticed by children on a small mud path on the Musi River bed on Sunday afternoon creating a fear among the local population.

People complained that children frequent the place to play around during the day and after the sighting a sense of fear gripped Asad Baba Nagar area of Kishanbagh.

The local police visited the spot but expressed helplessness in catching or shifting the crocodile. The local residents have informed the forest department officials. A team is expected to visit the place on Monday.

Sighting of crocodiles in Musi River is not new. In previous years monsoon season crocodiles were spotted along the Musi River in Hyderabad. A forest official on condition of anonymity said that the Musi River is home to crocodiles though many take cover under thick vegetation around the Himayatsagar and Gandipet reservoirs. They move out when the water level increases in the reservoirs.