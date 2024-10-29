Resolve citizen grievance promptly: GHMC deputy mayor

Hyderabad: Deputy mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, on Monday, October 28, directed respective department officials to solve citizen complaints without delay and if there are any, give the reason in writing to the petitioner to resolve public grievances promptly.

In a meeting with various department officials, the GHMC deputy mayor informed that 88 requests were received out of which, 43 were addressed to the housing and lakes department, 23 to the town planning department, eight to the tax section department, three were addressed to the engineer in chief (ENC), two each from sanitation department, LWS and FA while one request was addressed to the HMWSSB, veterinary, electrical departments respectively.

Furthermore, a total of 89 applications were received in six zones under the GHMC where 42 were received in the Kukatpally zone, 16 in Serilingampally zone, 14 in Secunderabad zone, 9 in LB Nagar zone, 6 in Charminar zone and 2 in Khairatabad zone.

Additional commissioners Nalini Padmavathy, Yadagiri Rao, Chandrakant Reddy, Pankaja, Satyanarayana, chief city planner (CCP) Srinivas, additional chief city planner (ACCP) Gangadhar, chief veterinary officer Dr. Abdul Vakil and other officers participated in the program.