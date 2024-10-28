Former GHMC chief Amrapali, 2 other IAS officers get postings in AP

Amaravathi: IAS officers who had been working in Telangana after the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh have been reallocated to the other Telugu state following the Center’s direction.

Former Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Amrapali has been appointed as the managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. She has also been given full additional charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of AP Tourism Authority.

Former principal secretary of women, children, disabled and senior citizens department of Telangana, Vakati Karuna has been made the commissioner of health, medical and family welfare department of Andhra Pradesh She has also been given the additional charge as the director of the national health mission.

IAS officer Vani Prasad has been posted as the principal secretary of the department of labour in AP.

The three IAS officers were among the five including former principal secretary of the energy department Ronald Rose and collector of NTR district Srijana Gummala, who had approached the Telangana High Court, central administrative tribunal (CAT), department of personnel and training (DoPT), and Supreme Court to be retained in the state they were serving.

The top court has recently directed them to report to their home state.

Additionally, G Vani Mohan, who was serving as the commissioner in the archaeology department of AP, has been transferred and posted to the general administration department as the principal secretary of service affairs in Telangana.