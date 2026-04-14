Respect must be shown through deeds: KTR attacks Congress on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, April 14, attacked the Congress, saying that respect for BR Ambedkar must be demonstrated through action and not merely through words.

KTR led a group of BRS leaders to the 125-foot Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Speaking to the media after paying homage, he said the BRS had built its political foundations on Ambedkar’s core philosophy of “Educate, Agitate, Organise,” and that the party had achieved statehood for Telangana guided by those principles.

“Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) established this Ambedkar statue. With the intention of showing respect through deeds rather than words, we established 1,000 Gurukul schools for Dalit children and named the State Secretariat after Babasaheb,” KTR said.

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He alleged that the Congress government had kept the Ambedkar statue “hostage” since 2024 and had organised state-level Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations only after being pressured by the BRS.

KTR also took aim at the Congress government’s farmer assistance scheme, saying the BRS government had provided Rs 10 lakh per farmer during its tenure, while the Congress had promised Rs 12 lakh. “They have failed to provide even 12 paise to the farmers,” he said.

The BRS working president said the party would continue to agitate until the Congress government implements the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe sub-categorisation declaration.