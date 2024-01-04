Restart TSRTC bus services from Darulshifa: Shia youth group

Hyderabad: The Telangana Shia Youth Conference urged the TSRTC to resume bus services from Darulshifa to other areas of city.

Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffery, President of Telangana Shia Youth Conference said that two TSRTC bus services, route no 114 from Noorkhan Bazaar to Secretariat and Fatehmaidan and route no 66 Darulshifa to Golconda Qila, plied regularly on the specific routes, around the day. However, for the past six months, the bus facility has been stopped.

Jaffery has requested the TSRTC Managing Director, Sajjanar to immediately resume the services.