Restaurant accused of food poisoning after 19-year-old Telangana woman dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that has raised serious concerns over food safety in Telangana, a 19-year-old woman died reportedly due to food poisoning after dining at a restaurant in Nirmal.

The victim, Phool Kali Baiga, a kitchen staff at Saint Thomas School in Pochera, had visited the Grill 9 multi-cuisine restaurant with her colleagues on November 2. Following her death, the Boath police registered a zero FIR based on allegations that the restaurant served unsafe food, TNIE reported.

Meal at restaurant in Telangana

Phool and five other staff members from Saint Thomas School had gone shopping in Nirmal and later dined at Grill 9, where they reportedly ordered chicken 65, tandoori chicken, and chicken fried rice. That night, all six began experiencing severe symptoms, including stomach pain and vomiting, indicative of food poisoning.

On November 3, they sought treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Boath, where doctors diagnosed food poisoning and prescribed medication. Unfortunately, their symptoms continued unabated. Phool’s condition worsened significantly over the next two days, with severe stomach pain and persistent vomiting. Despite receiving further treatment, she tragically passed away on November 5.

Other people also witness food poisoning symptoms

Following Phool’s death, the school principal, Sister Smitha, lodged a complaint against the restaurant in Telangana, alleging that stale food was served, leading to the fatal incident. The Boath police registered a zero FIR based on this complaint.

Reports indicate that 13 people who ate at the restaurant on the same day suffered from similar symptoms of food poisoning.

Following the death, locals have raised questions about the lack of regular inspections by food safety authorities in the region. Despite a special inspection team from Hyderabad identifying stale food at several eateries in Nirmal in October, routine follow-ups appear to have been neglected.