Restaurant booked after cops fall ill eating shawarma in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police booked a hotel on Friday, October 4, after police officials fell ill from consuming shawarma at the eatery. The incident took place on September 24.

Reports suggest that an inspector and his driver fell ill after eating shawarma at the Grill 9 restaurant in Hyderabad. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Karkhana police said, “It is a case of food adulteration, and the restaurant has been booked under section 274 of the BNS.”

Section 274 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita (BNS) states “Whoever adulterates any article of food or drink, to make such article noxious as food or drink, intending to sell such article as food or drink, or knowing it to be likely that the same will be sold as food or drink, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees, or with both.”