Restore old UPSC exam pattern: SP leader in RS

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav on Monday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the government revert to the traditional subject-based question paper format for UPSC examinations.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, Yadav said it is a “serious issue” and argued that the purpose of education is the overall development of an individual.

He reminisced about the previous exam pattern, crediting it for producing the nation’s advocates and scientists.

“However, the competitive exams have abandoned the previous pattern,” Yadav said, suggesting that the current objective question format has led to increased instances of cheating and paper leaks.

He emphasised that subjective questions were crucial for assessing an individual’s reasoning abilities.

The SP leader expressed concern over the quality of selected candidates, stating, “As a result, such candidates after selection cannot even draft a letter correctly.”

He appealed, “This method needs to be changed. Bring back the old system.”

The Chair made an exception to allow Yadav to raise the issue, as he had submitted a physical notice instead of the required electronic submission.

“As an exception, I will allow him to raise this issue with the clear understanding for him that all members will be inspired by him to avail the procedure and be technologically upgraded,” the Chair said.