Result OUT! And, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 is…

The top 5 finalists - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey - have kept viewers guessing about the ultimate champion

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 17 finale on January 28 approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is, “Who will win the trophy this year?” The top 5 finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey – have kept viewers guessing about the ultimate champion.

Amidst the pre-finale excitement, Google votings have become a hot point of discussion in predicting the winner. Many polls and loyal viewers suggest that Munawar Faruqui is the potential winner. However, reports from insiders and social media pages hint at the possibility of Mannara Chopra or even Ankita Lokhande taking the coveted title. We all know Bigg Boss is known for favoring popular faces.

As per current voting trends on google websites, Munawar Faruqui is leading the pack with the highest number of votes, followed by Abhishek, Mannara, and Arun. Surprisingly, Ankita Lokhande finds herself in the bottom position. Check out below.

It’s worth noting that last year’s Bigg Boss 16 saw a similar situation, where Google votings accurately predicted the winner, favoring MC Stan over the anticipated Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. This has left fans wondering if history will repeat itself in Bigg Boss 17.

If the google votings turn out to be true then Munawar is the clear winner and he is going to win Bigg Boss 17 with huge margin!

With the grand finale just around the corner, the excitement is palpable, and viewers eagerly await the final moment.

