Returning hostages not the most important goal: Israeli min Smotrich

Despite near-daily protests in Tel Aviv urging the Israeli government to secure a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has drawn sharp criticism for declaring that “returning the hostages is not the most important goal.”

In an interview with Israel Radio on Monday, April 21, Smotrich said, “The truth must be told. The return of the Israeli hostages is a very important goal, but it is not the most important goal for the government.”

He emphasised that eliminating Hamas and preventing a repeat of the October attacks must take precedence.

“We need to eliminate the Gaza problem. We have a great opportunity, and the excuses are gone,” he added, while downplaying the influence of former global and Israeli leaders, including Joe Biden, Yoav Galant, and Herzi Halevi.

Smotrich also cited rapid progress in West Bank settlement expansion, including a new road, 3,600 planned housing units, and the establishment of five new settlements in the Gush Etzion region.

חנכנו אמש את דרך הנוף הארוכה ביותר ביהודה ושומרון – "דרך נוף יער גבעות"



המהפכה של שנת 2025 בהתיישבות היא המהפכה הגדולה ביותר שנעשתה מאז 1967.



דרך נוף יער גבעות היא לא רק חוויית טבע מרהיבה, אלא עוד חוליה במסלול הנורמליזציה של ההתיישבות ובעיקר מהלך חשוב של שמירת קרקע. אנחנו… pic.twitter.com/9QrbAXQmgR — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) April 21, 2025

Families of hostages react

In response to Smotrich’s remarks, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, which represents the relatives of the majority of those held captive, said in response to Smotrich that they “have no words this morning except shame,” Times of Israel reported.

“The minister is at least revealing the hard truth to the public, this government has deliberately decided to give up on the hostages,” the statement said.

They continued, “Smotrich — history will remember how you closed your heart to your brothers and sisters in captivity.”

59 hostages remain in Gaza

Currently, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 24 confirmed alive. Israel is pursuing their release in exchange for a temporary truce, while Hamas demands a full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal as conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that the war will not end until Hamas is dismantled.

Since October 7, more than 51,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed in Gaza in what has been described as a devastating Israeli onslaught.