Revamped central vista

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th September 2022 8:28 am IST
Revamped central vista
New Delhi: Illuminated India Gate during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: Artists perform during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: Artists perform during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as part of the revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as part of the revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: View of the newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, during its inauguration as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: View of the newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, during its inauguration as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: View of the newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, during its inauguration as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as part of the revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button