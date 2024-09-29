Revanth advocates for women’s health in Hyderabad’s Pink Power Run

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, September 29 said that women’s health is the foundation for the well-being of family and society.

Reddy said that the state is prioritising women’s healthcare and assured that the government will build more hospitals to strengthen healthcare systems for women’s health and welfare.

Addressing a gathering at the Pink Power Run at the Gachibowli Stadium, Reddy said, “Let us all build a healthier and more empowered future for Telangana women.”

The Pink Power Run is an initiative to spread awareness regarding breast cancer. It was jointly conducted by Sudha Reddy, director of the MEIL group.

Over 5,000 people participated in this Pink Power Run. Eminent personalities including students, doctors, and software employees participated in the event.

3 km, 5 km and 10 km Pink Power Run was organized by Sudha Reddy and MEIL Foundation.

The number of cancer patients is increasing day by day. Especially the number of people dying due to breast cancer is increasing. The reason for this is a lack of awareness about cancer.

Experts say that cancer is not detected early. In this context, Sudha Reddy and MEIL Foundation jointly organized ‘Pink Power Run 2024’ in collaboration with the Telangana Government to create awareness among people about breast cancer.