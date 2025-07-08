Revanth bats to host ‘Khelo India Games 2026’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and formally requested permission to host the Khelo India Games 2026 in the state.

During the meeting held in the national capital, Revanth also appealed to the Centre to release Rs.100 crore to strengthen sports infrastructure in Telangana and to reinstate railway fare concessions for athletes.

The Chief Minister submitted a comprehensive proposal, requesting financial support under the Khelo India scheme for developing multiple sports facilities across the state. The proposal includes:

Synthetic athletic tracks at Palamuru University (Mahbubnagar) and Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda)

Multipurpose sports halls at Satavahana University (Karimnagar)

Swimming pool at Rayagiri

Indoor stadium at Bhongir

Archery ranges and hockey fields at Hakimpet

A squash court and football ground at LB Stadium

Renovation of the hockey ground at Gachibowli

Revanth also urged the Union Minister to allow Telangana to host national and international sports events, highlighting the state’s commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent.

He suggested that Telangana should be considered to host at least two events of the 2036 Olympics, citing the state’s readiness and growing sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister emphasised that with adequate support from the Centre, Telangana can emerge as a sports hub for the country and a venue for world-class competitions.