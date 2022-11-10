Revanth demands implementation of EWS quota in Police recruitment

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao initiate steps for the immediate implementation of EWS quota in the preliminary exams of police recruitment as per the fresh orders of the Supreme Court of India.

The TPCC chief wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister on the issue and added that the unemployed youth faced injustices during the TRS rule. He said the CM had made the unemployed youth to wait for the job notifications. He also said the unemployed youth got some relief after the police recruitment exam held in August this year. He told the CM that the police recruitment board had fixed 60 marks as minimum to qualify in the preliminary exam and added that the SC aspirants were given 20 percent as cut-off marks and BCs 25% cut-off marks. He told the CM that the cut-off marks of the EWS category candidates were not fixed by the recruitment board.

The State Congress chief said it was an injustice to not consider the EWS quota as per the recent Supreme Court judgement and added that 15,000 EWS aspirants were losing. He said the Congress party would stand by the EWS quota aspirants if the State government did not fulfil his demand.