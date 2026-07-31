Revanth flags Middle East job scams targeting Telangana workers

He directed officials to collect the details of agents who facilitate overseas migration of workers and to register the particulars of every individual sent abroad by them.

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Two men in a formal meeting, discussing in an office with a painting and Indian flags in the background.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 31, expressed concern that a large number of workers from North Telangana who seek employment in the Middle Eastern countries are often falling prey to fraud by agents.

He asked Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) officials to enter into agreements with manpower agencies in the destination countries to assist the workers, besides helping the aspirants in obtaining passports.

Reddy said such agreements would enable TOMCOM to intervene, hold discussions, and ensure justice for the workers in case they face any difficulties abroad, an official release said.

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Reddy, who held a meeting on the Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) department, said TOMCOM would help the aspirants in providing training, organising job fairs, facilitating passport services and securing good job opportunities abroad.

He directed officials to collect the details of agents who facilitate overseas migration of workers and to register the particulars of every individual sent abroad by them.

A former IFS officer would be appointed as the CEO of TOMCOM to oversee these operations, the release said.

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(With inputs from PTI.)

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