Revanth fumes at various board chairmen for ignoring party duties

Hyderabad: As Telangana government marks ten months under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister has taken steps to enhance the efficiency of party and government institutions. Revanth Reddy has sought detailed reports on leaders who are actively promoting government schemes and countering opposition narratives to consider them for designated positions.

Despite appointing over 40 individuals as presidents of various boards and corporations since taking office, the Chief Minister has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of many in these roles. Sources close to the Chief Minister reveal that he openly voiced his concerns during recent party meetings, warning that chairmen failing to support the party’s stability may not see their terms extended.

A report prepared by intelligence services indicated that several appointees have distanced themselves from party activities since taking office. Their absence at key district-level meetings, including those led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, further raised concerns. In a recent meeting, Goud urged the Chief Minister to ensure that office bearers contribute actively to party efforts instead of focusing solely on the perks of their positions.

The Chief Minister has also stressed that leaders holding government positions should participate in campaigns promoting government initiatives in districts and constituencies. He advised Goud to propose names of committed, active workers for future appointments, as many current appointees were given only two-year terms, with several months already elapsed.

With a renewed focus on party loyalty and public engagement, further appointments to government positions are expected soon, incorporating candidates recommended by the PCC.