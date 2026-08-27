Revanth makes surprise inspection at Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 27, conducted a surprise inspection at the Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad.

A video shared on social media shows the CM on board a sky lift overseeing the construction. He inspected the ongoing development works around the lake.

CM Revanth Reddy inspects the ongoing works at Mir Alam Tank during a surprise visit, taking a close look at the progress of the Musi River rejuvenation and development efforts. 🌊🏗️#RevanthReddy #MusiRiver #MirAlamTank #Hyderabad #Telangana #Development pic.twitter.com/Q2TIRU5KtV — Shashi Kumar Reddy Vura (@vurashashi) August 27, 2026

The Telangana government is constructing a suspension bridge over the lake.

Also Read Foundation stone for Mir Alam Tank cable bridge in Hyderabad to be laid soon

The construction is being carried out under the aegis of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited.

Suspension bridge on Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad’s second cable-stayed bridge, measuring 2.65 km, will extend across Mir Alam Tank. It will be 22.2 meters wide.

The construction of the bridge will alleviate traffic congestion and promote tourism in Hyderabad. National Highway 44 near Mir Alam Tank is the starting point of the bridge, whereas Chintalmet Road near Mir Alam Park will be the ending point.

Apart from it, the exit and entry ramps of the bridge are at Mir Mahmood Pahadi Road and near King’s Colony-Shastripuram Road, respectively.

Mir Alam Tank, situated south of the Musi River, was named after the former Prime Minister of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, Mir Alam Bahadur. It once served as the primary drinking water source for Hyderabad residents before the creation of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.