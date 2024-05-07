‘Revanth must resign if…’: Arrested BRS leader Krishank on fake circular case

Hyderabad: BRS social media convenor and spokesperson Manne Krishank demanded that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy resign if it was proven that he had posted a forged circular regarding the closure of hostels and mess at the Osmania University.

Krishank also expressed his willingness to accept severe punishment if it was found that he had shared the forged circular himself.

“My fight will continue,” Krishank said in a handwritten letter from Central Prison, Chanchalguda, where he was lodged after his arrest in the alleged case of forgery.

“I thank all BRS leaders with utmost gratitude for voicing out against my arrest and fabricated cases. It’s overwhelming to have the immense support of BRS Social Media warriors which has kept me strong during these tough days. I must thank all advocates defending my sincerity, especially journalists who have been covering this. My fight shall continue. I reiterate that I have posted the original circular. If I am proven that I have forged, I’m even ready to face severe punishment, but if it’s proven that CM Revanth garu has forged the circular and misled the people of Telangana state, then he must step down for violating the oath of office…” he said, in the letter.

Manne Krishank was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the East Maredpally court on Wednesday, May 2.