Revanth Reddy accuses KCR, KTR of Formula E race and Dharani fraud

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) of putting the personal data and property records, pertaining to 1.52 crore acres of land in the state, in the hands of those companies which have committed economic offences and have been taking refuge in tax havens.

Addressing the lower house in the fourth session of the Assembly, before passing The Telangana Record of Rights in Land (Amendment) Act on Friday, December 20, the CM accused BRS of creating a ruckus in the Assembly, only to prevent the state government from enacting a crucial legislation that would set right the wrongs perpetrated by the BRS government by introducing the Dharani Portal.

Revanth explained how companies linked to Sathyam Ramalinga Raju and his associates, including “alli billi companies” (shell companies) like Gateway 2 LLP and Falcon Investments, benefitted a close confidant of KTE, Gadhe Sridhar Raju, Rahul Goswami and Anand Kumar among others.

Revanth stated that there was already a case against the implementing agency of Dharani Portal and that an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) investigation was underway. He alleged that the original plan was to loot Rs 600 crore of taxpayer’s money, after siphoning Rs 55 crore, despite the election code being in effect.

Revanth also alleged that Terrasis (implementing agency) had breached multiple rules in the clauses of the agreement signed between Telangana State Technology Services, under the MAUD minister KTR.

Terrasis was in charge of developing and maintaining the Dharani portal.

He said that the agency was supposed to work from the office of TSTS, which wasn’t done, and despite having offices in Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and in the northeastern states, the company chose to work from distant island countries, making land revenue transactions between 9 pm and 6 am. “Which government official was making these documents during that time,” Revanth questioned.

Formula E ‘scam’

Revanth Reddy explained that he learned of the “real game” in 2023, when the representative of FEO met him over Formula-E, and urged him to give them a slight indication of approval so they could make Rs 600 crore from the e-racing event.

“I refused to do so as to why the government needs to allocate funds to conduct the race,” he added.

He further questioned how KCR could murder the trust of the people, by handing over people’s data to alleged criminals who are not even Indian citizens and have been taking shelter in tax havens like the Cayman Islands in the US, and the British Virgin Islands.

He further sought the Speaker’s permission to reveal the facts related to the Formula-E race scam, as the matter was sub-judice. “If I disclose anything now, KTR will go back to court and say I am trying to influence the municipal and police departments,” he said.

On the ruckus created by BRS MLAs, he asked the speaker to feel free to take any action he deemed right, and that the state government would support his chair.