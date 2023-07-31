Revanth Reddy accuses Srinivas Goud of land grabbing

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders from the Mahbubnagar assembly constituency have made a shift in their political allegiance, joining the Congress party after meeting with Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy along with AICC Secretary Sampat Kumar

Among those who joined were former Mahbubnagar Municipal Chairperson Radha Amar, former Marketing Committee Chairman Amrendra Raju, Councillor Rama Devi, and others. Revanth Reddy warmly welcomed them into the Congress party.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy made strong allegations against State Minister Srinivas Goud from Mahbubnagar, accusing him of being involved in land grabbing activities. Revanth Reddy asserted that Srinivas Goud, apart from seizing other government lands, had not hesitated to encroach upon valuable waqf lands. Despite such serious accusations, the Chief Minister took no action against the minister, which Revanth Reddy deemed as a clear indication of his involvement in land grabbing.

Highlighting the neglect of Mahbubnagar district under the current government, Revanth Reddy contrasted it with the developmental progress witnessed during the Congress regime. He criticized the KCR-led government for forgetting the promises made to the people of Mahbubnagar after his electoral victory. During the Telangana agitation, KCR served as an MP from Mahbubnagar, but the aspirations and demands of the people were seemingly abandoned post-election.

Promising a brighter future for Mahbubnagar, Revanth Reddy assured that the Palamur Rangareddy project would be completed in the district under the Congress rule. Expressing his optimism, he projected that the Congress party would secure victory in 14 assembly seats across the district.