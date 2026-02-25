Revanth Reddy, Adobe CEO discuss ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, February 25, emphasised that constructive plans needed to be envisaged to invite investments from noted global companies and promote the state as a manufacturing hub.

In a meeting with Adobe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Telangana Rising 2047 vision board member Shantanu Narayen, who made a courtesy visit to the CM at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy stressed that the state government needed to prepare new plans and act aggressively to attract huge global investments.

Narayen and Reddy discussed the steps to be taken by the state government on global trends and the opportunities in investments.

They shared their views on global manufacturing, green energy and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs, skilling and reskilling.

The Chief Minister also inquired with Narayen about the impact of the AI revolution on the economy and the effective use of AI in the coming days.

He sought further cooperation from the board member to take Telangana forward on the path of development and bolster the state economy.