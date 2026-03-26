Revanth Reddy flags decline in MMTS ridership, calls for corrective measures

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, March 26, expressed concern over the declining number of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) passengers in recent years and called for corrective measures.

Conducting a review meeting with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and representatives from South Central Railway at the Assembly Committee Hall, the CM issued key directions to tackle the issue.

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He asked officials to increase frequency during peak office hours and ensure strict adherence to schedules for reliable service.

He also asked to explore mini-bus services to improve access to MMTS stations located away from main roads and to provide adequate passenger amenities at all stations to enhance the commuter experience.

Officials were instructed to focus on last-mile connectivity to attract more passengers and to develop strategies to increase non-fare revenue sources and submit a detailed report.