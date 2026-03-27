Revanth Reddy launches Rs 351 cr expansion works of Bhadrachalam temple

Rs 351-crore project aims to enhance temple infrastructure, riverfront ghats, and pilgrim amenities at Bhadrachalam ahead of rising footfall.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 2:44 pm IST|   Updated: 27th March 2026 4:32 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister speaking to police about scaling down anti-Maoist operations.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, March 27, inaugurated the first phase of a major expansion project for the Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, with an estimated outlay of Rs 351 crore.

Expenditure details

The comprehensive development plan includes the construction and enhancement of the Godavari river ghat at a cost of Rs 75 crore. Additionally, Rs 180 crore has been allocated for expanding the temple premises and strengthening infrastructure facilities for devotees.

Another Rs 96 crore will be spent on improving the surrounding areas of the temple to enhance accessibility and the overall pilgrim experience.

Subhan Haleem

Several prominent leaders attended the foundation-laying ceremony, including deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Vakiti Srihari, along with Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Council.

Ramanavami celebrations

Later in the day, the chief minister participated in the Sri Ramanavami celebrations at Mithila Stadium. On behalf of the state government, he offered silk robes and pearls to the presiding deity during the Thirukalyana Mahotsavam, symbolising the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Sita.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 2:44 pm IST|   Updated: 27th March 2026 4:32 pm IST

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