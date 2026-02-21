Revanth Reddy meets Global CEOs at US Mission Dinner in Delhi

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st February 2026 7:57 am IST
Revanth Reddy speaking at Siasat Daily event with presentation slide in background.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addressing the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy attended a dinner hosted by the Ambassador of the United States of America to India, Sergio Gor, at the Chief of Mission’s Residence in New Delhi on Friday, February 20.

The event was attended by several global leaders and industry executives, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel Limited.

According to an official statement, the chief minister briefed attendees on Telangana’s industrial policy, infrastructure, and investment climate. He referred to opportunities in sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Revanth invites business leaders to visit Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy invited business leaders to visit Hyderabad and explore investment prospects in the state.

He said the government would provide necessary support and ensure clearances in accordance with its industry policies, the release said.

Tags
Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st February 2026 7:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha

P N Sree Harsha

Back to top button