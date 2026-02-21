Revanth Reddy meets Global CEOs at US Mission Dinner in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy attended a dinner hosted by the Ambassador of the United States of America to India, Sergio Gor, at the Chief of Mission’s Residence in New Delhi on Friday, February 20.

The event was attended by several global leaders and industry executives, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel Limited.

Also Read Revanth Reddy calls for setting up AI village, war room in Telangana

According to an official statement, the chief minister briefed attendees on Telangana’s industrial policy, infrastructure, and investment climate. He referred to opportunities in sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.

Revanth invites business leaders to visit Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy invited business leaders to visit Hyderabad and explore investment prospects in the state.

He said the government would provide necessary support and ensure clearances in accordance with its industry policies, the release said.