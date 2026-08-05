‘Revanth Reddy’ number plate spotted in Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: A car number plate with just “Revanth Reddy” written on it instead of the registered number has caused quite a stir, with no police action initiated yet.

The Honda City Sedan was spotted by locals around the Dilsukhnagar area in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate. With no official statement from the authorities, online users have questioned the varied police action as Telangana officials have recently intensified a crackdown on illegal, unregistered and abnormal number plates.

Also Read Six fake number plate cases recorded in Hyderabad in one week

The car also had a picture of the Telangana Chief Minister with the text, “Telangana Tiger.”

When Siasat.com contacted Saroornagar police station under which Dilsuknagar falls, the officers said they were unaware of the incident. “We didn’t receive any complaints regarding this,” said an officer.

The traffic police officials requested the photograph to be shared for verification as they too were unaware.

Drive against altered number plates

Telangana police has intensified a drive against number plate violations, with six cases of fake number plates recorded in one week alone in the Hyderabad police commissionerate.

Amid a rise in such violations, Traffic police officials have warned citizens to use only government-approved High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).