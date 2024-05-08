Revanth Reddy questions delay over setting up Turmeric Board

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP cheated turmeric farmers of Nizamabad by not setting up the National Turmeric Board even after making the promise five years ago.

He said that like in 2019, the BJP is once again taking the turmeric farmers for a ride over the issue.

Speaking at a roadshow in Armoor in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency for Congress candidate T. Jeevan Reddy, the Chief Minister advised farmers of Nizamabad and Armoor to follow the path of Punjab and Haryana farmers who forced the Narendra Modi government to withdraw three black legislations over agriculture.

Revanth Reddy said in the 2019 elections, the BJP had promised the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. He recalled that BJP candidate Dharampuri Arvind had brought Union Minister Rajnath Singh to make an announcement that the Centre will set up the Turmeric Board.

He alleged that five years later Arvind brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeat the same announcement, and asked if the Prime Minister adopts similar delaying tactics for north Indian states after making a promise.

Revanth Reddy also targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) saying its leader K. Kavitha also failed to fulfil the promises made to the Nizamabad constituency after winning the election in 2014. T

He said his government has already launched an action plan to re-open the sugar factories in the constituency, and funds have been released to clear the arrears of the sugar factories to the tune of Rs 42 crore.