‘Rub your nose at Gun Park’: Revanth to KCR on Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has demanded BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) come to the martyrs memorial at the Gun Park and rub his nose to the ground, as the Congress government has completed disbursement of Rythu Bharosa to 69 lakh farmers in the state, as assured by him.

“I had promised to disburse the money in the accounts of farmers by May 9, but it has been done by May 6. If KCR has any shame, he should rub his nose at the martyrs memorial,” Revanth said, addressing a road show in Armoor town on Wednesday, May 8.

Questioning why it took Prime Minister Narendra Modi ten years to declare turmeric board for Nizamabad, Revanth asked whether Modi would have delayed it for so long if he had made any promise for Gujarat.

Informing the people that the state government has formed a sub-committee to study various aspects of reopening Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) and Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory (NCSF), Revanth Reddy said that the state government was taking steps to revive the sugar factory.

He also promised Rs 16 crore for the construction of a new municipal office in the Armoor municipality.