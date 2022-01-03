Revanth Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He also asked people who have come in contact with him over the last few days to take necessary precautions.

I have tested positive for covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions. #Covid_19 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 3, 2022

Stiff challenge from TRS, BJP

Reddy who is facing the tough task of resurrecting the party in the face of stiff challenge from the TRS and BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the victory of the Congress party in the next state assembly election.

For the past few months, he has been targeting both the ruling party in the state and the saffron party.

Revanth Reddy’s house arrest

Recently, he was placed under house arrest to prevent him from leaving for Bhupalapally to participate in “Rachabanda” programme.

As part of the state-wide programme to highlight the problems of farmers, the opposition party had planned to organise “Rachanbanda” in Bhupalapally. Police say that there is no permission for the programme.

This was the second time this week that Revanth Reddy was prevented from participating in Rachabanda.