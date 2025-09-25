Revanth Reddy to hand over TGPSC Group 1 appointment letters on Sept 27

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will hand out appointment letters to candidates selected through the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 examinations on Saturday, September 27 at Shilpakala Vedika.

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a teleconference with senior officials on Thursday to review the arrangements for the program, where he stated that appointment orders will be presented to the 563 candidates across 18 departments.

The Chief Secretary also asked for certificate verification to be completed by September 26.

Also Read Telangana HC suspends re-evaluation of TGPSC Group 1 exams

Each candidate has been permitted to bring two family members to the event and since majority of the candidates belong to the Revenue, Home, and Panchayat Raj departments, Secretaries of Revenue, Home, and General Administration have been asked to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the program.

Highlighting that these candidates will be serving the government for the next 30 years, the Chief Secretary said that the distribution of appointment letters must be held in an inspiring and dignified atmosphere, instilling a sense of pride and commitment towards public service.

On September 24, a bench of Telangana Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin had suspended the single bench order that directed the re-evaluation of the Group-I main exam.

Hearing petitions filed by TGPSC and candidates, the High Court passed an interim order and postponed the matter to October 15 for a detailed hearing.