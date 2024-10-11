Revanth Reddy to lay foundation for 28 world-class residential schools

Hyderabad: In a major step towards providing high-quality education for underprivileged students, foundation stones for 28 Young India Integrated Residential Schools will be laid across Telangana today. This ambitious project is part of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s initiative to enhance the state’s educational infrastructure.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lead the event by laying the foundation stone at Kondurg in Shadnagar, Ranga Reddy district, while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will preside over a similar ceremony in Madhira.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, during a teleconference with district collectors on Thursday, highlighted the importance of organizing the event in a grand manner. She instructed the collectors to ensure that public representatives from the respective districts are invited to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremonies.

The project aims to provide international-standard education to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Roads and Buildings Department will oversee the construction of these schools, which are expected to set a benchmark for education in Telangana.

In the first phase, 28 locations have been selected for the establishment of these schools. Additional locations will be identified for the second phase based on land availability.

The foundation stones will be laid in Kodangal, Madhira, Husnabad, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Mulugu, Palair, Khammam, Warangal, Kollapur, Andole, Chandrayangutta, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Achampet, Station Ghanpur, Tungaturthi, Munugode, Chennur, Shadnagar, Parkal, Narayankhed, Devarakadra, Nagarkurnool, Manakondur, and Narsampet.

This project is expected to significantly uplift the educational opportunities for students from underprivileged sections across Telangana.