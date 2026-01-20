Revanth Reddy urges Centre to approve panel members for Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 20, urged the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, to give his approval to the officials appointed for the Hyderabad Metro coordination committee.

He was replying to the letter addressed to him by Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on January 16, where the latter had flagged his concerns regarding delays in the project.

Kishan Reddy had asked the state government to take over Phase-I as soon as possible and send the necessary proposals for the construction of Phase-II to the central government.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion to be fast-tracked as cabinet approves funds

The Union Minister said that the state and Centre would coordinate on Phase-II through a joint committee, adding that Telangana was asked to send the names of two officials but has not done that so far.

Responding to these concerns, Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stated that letters nominating officials from Telangana for the joint committee were sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on December 12, and again on January 17, but were pending approval.

He asked the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs to expedite the approvals to help complete Metro’s Phase-II as soon as possible.