Revanth Reddy urges Congress to mobilize ahead of Graduate MLC polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called upon Congress leaders to gear up for the upcoming Graduate MLC seat elections in Medak, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts. During a Zoom meeting organized to discuss election preparations, CM stressed the importance of ensuring the party’s victory in these crucial districts.

The meeting, co-chaired by TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge General Secretary Deepa Das Munshi, in-charge secretaries Viswanath and Viswanatham, ministers from the four districts, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Council, and district Congress presidents.

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the steps taken by the Congress government to address unemployment, particularly among the youth. He highlighted that over the last 10 months, the government had worked diligently to provide government jobs, including the appointment of 11,000 teachers through the DSC process. He also noted that the Congress government had successfully implemented transfers and promotions in various departments, fulfilling key election promises.

This election, according to the Chief Minister, is particularly significant as it is the first Graduate MLC election since Mahesh Kumar Goud’s appointment as TPCC President. CM urged the Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) to focus on ensuring that the names of all eligible graduates are included in the voter list. He also announced that by October 15, the Pradesh Congress Committee would form a committee consisting of leaders from all four districts to guide the campaign.

AICC General Secretary Deepa Das Munshi echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, urging leaders to concentrate on the candidate’s success while also ensuring voter registration. She noted that the youth and unemployed are largely satisfied with the government’s performance, which should help in mobilizing support.

During the meeting, district Congress presidents shared their views on potential candidates, while incumbent Council member Jeevan Reddy was tasked with overseeing the election process. Jeevan Reddy highlighted the wave of public sympathy he received in the last election and suggested that a broader consultation process should be conducted to select the party’s candidate.