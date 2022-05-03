Revanth Reddy warns Telangana govt, says ‘know how to enter OU campus’

Hyderabad: After permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University was denied, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Monday warned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led state government that the Congres Party knows how to enter campus.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, “Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7. On May 6, he will visit Warangal to meet farmers and there will also be a rally in Warangal. On the next day, we have some meetings with local Congress leaders. Osmania University old students and PhD scholars have invited Rahul Gandhi to interact with students on the campus.”

“TRS party is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana. On the Osmania campus, there are many issues. If Rahul Gandhi visits, those issues will be raised in the parliament. This is not Pakistan or China. We know how to enter into the campus,” said the Congress leader.

Reddy said Rahul Gandhi’s programmes are not organised for vote bank politics but to discuss real issues.

“We are not doing this program for political mileage. We are doing it for farmers. We are not asking votes. Rahul Gandhi will also visit the Chanchalguda Jail to meet NSUI student leaders who were arrested illegally. We have given representation to the Jail Superintendent,” he added.

Notably, the NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for ‘obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty’.

Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector, said that 18 people who were protesting were taken into custody.