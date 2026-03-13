Revanth Reddy’s ‘benami firm’ given Rs 2,500 cr contracts: KTR seeks central probe

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging serious irregularities in the allocation of government contracts to KLSR Infratech Private Limited, which he described as a “benami company” linked to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

In his letter, KTR claimed that contracts worth more than Rs 2,500 crore were awarded to the company despite it undergoing insolvency proceedings. He also raised concerns about what he described as a deteriorating law and order situation in the state and alleged interference in ongoing investigations.

Allegations of evidence tampering

KTR alleged that during investigations related to KLSR Infratech, the state government tampered with evidence under the directions of the chief ,inister. He termed it “extremely unfortunate” that government officials reportedly informed the Telangana High Court that crucial evidence collected in the case had gone missing.

According to him, the disappearance of key documents indicates pressure being exerted on investigative agencies and reflects a serious decline in the integrity of law enforcement mechanisms.

Questions over contract allocation

The BRS leader said that despite insolvency proceedings against KLSR Infratech, the Telangana government awarded several major projects to the company. These reportedly include irrigation works, drinking water supply projects, Young India Integrated School projects, and major road construction contracts.

KTR stated that the allocation of such large contracts raises serious questions about compliance with government procurement norms, financial eligibility, and transparency in the tendering process.

Claims of link between Revanth Reddy and company

KTR also alleged that the association between chief minister Revanth Reddy and KLSR Infratech is “widely known”.

He claimed that during an earlier Income Tax investigation, a Toyota Land Cruiser (TS 07 FF 0009) that had reportedly been used by the chief minister for a long time was registered in the name of KLSR Infratech.

Insolvency proceedings and tribunal developments

The MLA also stated insolvency proceedings involving KLSR Infratech are currently under consideration before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

KTR noted that on August 13, 2025, tribunal member Justice Sharad Kumar reportedly recused himself from hearing the case, citing attempts to influence the proceedings.

He also referred to reports stating that AS Met Corp, the company that initiated insolvency proceedings against KLSR Infratech in 2022, faced enforcement actions from state authorities after the new government assumed office in Telangana in December 2023.

Also Read Centre, Telangana get SC notice for KLSR Infratech insolvency fraud

The reported arrest of a 75-year-old cancer patient in connection with the matter, he said, raised serious humanitarian and legal concerns.

Missing evidence and forensic lab fire

KTR further pointed out that during the hearing of Writ Petition No. 18267/2025 in the Telangana High Court, it was revealed that several key documents seized as evidence had gone missing from official custody.

The Chief Justice reportedly expressed serious concern over the disappearance of these documents, he added.

He also cited a recent fire incident at the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory, stating that it has raised additional concerns about the safety of crucial forensic evidence.

Demand for central investigation

In light of these developments, KTR urged the Government of India to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged financial irregularities, allocation of contracts, and possible money laundering linked to KLSR Infratech.

He requested that central investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

KTR said that a transparent and independent investigation is necessary to safeguard public funds, ensure accountability in governance, and restore public confidence in the rule of law.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, a press release said.