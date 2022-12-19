Revanth Reddy’s padayatra to begin in Telangana from Jan 26

Hyderabad: TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) chief, A Revanth Reddy will launch his ‘padayatra’ as a part of ‘Haat me Haat Jodo Yatra’ in the state from January 26.



The announcement was made by the state party chief at a press conference on Sunday evening after a three-hour-long TPCC executive committee meeting.



Revanth Reddy, in the meeting, directed the party leaders to take up yatras in their respective Mandals, district and assembly constituencies and highlight the BJP and BRS government’s failures.



The party will release charge sheets against the BJP-led union government and the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government in Telangana and distribute them to people during the yatras, said Revanth.

The yatra shall highlight the Telangana government’s scheme-related issues like the Dharani Portal, Podu lands, assigned lands, patta lands and the plight of farmers and youth.

“The yatra will also focus on Telangana martyrs, education, health, and administrative reforms which will also be discussed and explained to people, besides the Congress agenda after coming to power in Telangana,” briefed the leader.

The announcement of padayatra came just a day after a section of the senior leaders openly revolted against Revanth Reddy for not accommodating senior Congress leaders in the committees.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that city police commissioner, CV Anand was discharging duties at the behest of the BRS, exemplifying the raids conducted on the Congress war room without any FIR and stealing important data from the office.

While appealing to his party leaders to fight for the people, Revanth said, “The party high command will resolve the dissident issue in the party. My aim is to fight for people and address their plights.”



He added that the ‘fourth estate should not work like real estate’ and requested the media to highlight people’s issues.