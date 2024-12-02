Revanth sets record with Rs 830 crore aid through CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: The Telangana’s Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set a new record by providing quick and generous aid through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). In his first year, the government disbursed Rs.830 crore, directly helping over 1.66 lakh poor and middle-class families in Telangana.

This amount is much higher than the previous government’s annual average of Rs.480 crore, which totaled Rs.2,400 crore over five years.

Out of Rs.830 crore, Rs.590 crore was spent on medical treatments not covered by the Aarogyasri health scheme. The rest was given through Letters of Credit (LOC) to help families afford urgent and expensive medical care.

Many treatments were done at top hospitals in Hyderabad, including NIMS, MNJ Cancer Institute, Niloufer Hospital, Osmania Hospital, and Gandhi Hospital. The government paid the hospitals directly through LOCs to ensure timely care.

This year, 13,000 LOCs worth Rs.240 crore were issued, mainly for surgeries and treatments for children. These LOCs were processed within 24 hours, even on weekends and holidays, to avoid delays in emergency cases.

The government also introduced an online application system to make CMRF more transparent and stop corruption. Beneficiaries can track their applications, and cheques are issued directly to their bank accounts, ensuring the money goes to the right people.

Strict verification at hospitals has been implemented to prevent fake claims, making sure only deserving patients get the help they need.

Revanth Reddy’s efforts have brought relief to many families and set a strong example of effective governance.