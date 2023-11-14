Revanth vows 4 women ministers in Telangana cabinet if Congress wins

"The BRS has only fielded 6 women as their candidates for the Assembly polls. We have fielded 12 women. The BRS only made 2 women as cabinet ministers. We will make 4 of them as ministers," he said.

Revanth vows 4 women ministers in Telangana cabinet if Congress wins
Revanth Reddy campaigning in Station Ghanpur.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy promised to make four women ministers in the Telangana cabinet if and when the party comes to power.

He made the promise while addressing an election meeting in Station Ghanpur on Tuesday, November 14 while campaigning for the party’s candidate Singapuram Indira.

He also reiterated the six guarantees of the Congress party, especially the ”Mahalaxmi scheme’ intended to attract women voters.

“Once the Congress comes to power, we will provide Rs 2,500 to women every month and provide cooking LPG gas cylinders for only Rs 500. Make sure Indiramma (Singapuram Indira) wins in Station Ghanpur with a majority of 25,000. If Indiramma wins here, Soniamma (Sonia Gandhi) wins there (in New Delhi),” he remarked.

He further slammed BRS nominee Kadiyam Srihari and sitting MLA T Rajaiah for ‘insulting’ Congress’ Indira every day. “They have both served as deputy chief ministers and were removed from their jobs. If KCR doesn’t trust them, then how will people?” he remarked.

The BRS has fielded senior leader Kadiyam Srihari and the BJP fielded Dr Gunde Vijaya Ramarao from the constituency.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.

