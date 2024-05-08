Revanth will be Telangana CM for next 10 yrs: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Cinematography, Roads & Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reiterated that A Revanth Reddy will be the chief minister of the state for the next 10 years.

He also said that 25 BRS MLAs will join the Congress on June 5, after the result of the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, in a ‘meet the press’ programme on Wednesday, May 8.

“The BRS shop will become empty. 6 MP candidates of the BRS have approached me with interest to join the Congress,” he claimed.

Speaking on BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest, Reddy said that BRS MLC K Kavitha has brought down the honour of Telangana by getting arrested in the case. “

On state delimitation, the minister said that the state will have 154 seats after the process. “And Congress will win 125 out of them,” he remarked.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the LS poll schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).