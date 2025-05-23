Revanth will transform Hyderabad: Dy CM to AIMIM MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Thursday that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is ready to invest any amount needed to make Hyderabad a world-class city.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on development works in the Old City, Bhatti said the state government has a clear plan to modernise Hyderabad while protecting its heritage.

The meeting was held under the Chief Minister’s direction and included Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs from the Hyderabad Parliament constituency, and senior officials. Detailed reviews were held on ongoing works in constituencies such as Charminar, Malakpet, Karwan, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, and Nampally.

Bhatti said that, for the first time, Rs 10,000 crore was allocated in the state budget specifically for Hyderabad’s development, and a similar amount will be set aside again this year. “No earlier government has made such a large financial commitment to this city,” he stated.

He announced several major projects:

Rs 7,400 crore for Phases 2 and 3 of bringing Godavari water to Hyderabad, supplying 20 TMC, including 5 TMC for Moosi river rejuvenation.

Rs 3,840 crore to construct 39 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city.

Rs 2,714 crore for Metro Rail extension from MGBS to Chandrayangutta.

Rs 19,579 crore in proposals for Metro Phase-II corridors: JBS–Medchal, JBS–Shameerpet, and Airport–Future City.

He pointed out that the previous government failed to add even one MLD (Million Litres per Day) of new water supply to Hyderabad in a decade.

In Chandrayangutta, the 156-km-old British-era sewer system is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 301 crore. The MGBS–Chandrayangutta Metro extension is awaiting central government approval, and road widening work has begun to support the project.

Bhatti instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to speed up the completion of the Charminar Pedestrian Project and also called for immediate planning of Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in each MLA constituency.

MIM MLAs welcome Congress government’s investment in Old City

MLAs from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), representing the Old City, thanked the Congress-led government for its clear vision and strong investment in Hyderabad’s development. They welcomed the Metro expansion, the Moosi STPs, and the Godavari water project, stating, “No previous government has shown this level of commitment to the city’s needs.”