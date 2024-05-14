Revealed! BIG reason behind Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s divorce

Chennai: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush, who split in 2022, have been at the center of controversy. Singer Suchithra recently claimed that during their marriage, both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa cheated on each other.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Kumudam, Suchitra discussed the alleged scandals. She alleged that Dhanush and Aishwarya had ‘cheated on each other’ in their marriage. Suchitra, who is at loggerheads with Dhanush, also claimed that the estranged couple would even go on dates with other people. She also called Aishwarya a bad mother but Dhanush is fulfilling his duties as a doting father.

She said, “Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no? Aishwaryaa has cheated on Dhanush, and Dhanush has cheated on Aishwaryaa. They’ve been a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other.’’

“They have had small flings. They have sat at the bar and had drinks with the person they are dating,” said the singer. When the host said that going on dates is a normal thing, Suchitra questioned, “When you’re in a marriage, will you go on a date?”

Last month, Dhanush and Aishwarya filed for divorce mutually. According to sources, they have officially filed for divorce in Chennai. Despite the split, they maintain respect for each other.