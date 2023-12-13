Revealed! Here’s why Munawar Faruqui got divorced

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has been making headlines for sharing details about his personal life on the reality show. Recently, he revealed a little information about his first marriage, divorce, and his 5-year-old son, Mikhail.

In one of the previous episodes, Munawar, in a candid conversation with Mannara Chopra, disclosed, “I got married in 2017, and in 2020, we got separated. Last year, our divorce got finalized.”

And now, in a recent episode, Munawar grabbed attention again when he candidly discussed the challenges he faced to achieve his current position and the emotional trauma following his mother’s demise.

Munawar Faruqui gets nominated for 8th week’s elimination in Bigg Boss 17 (Instagram)

During a conversation with fellow contestants Arun, Mannara, and Aishwarya, Munawar shared insights into why his marriage ended. He mentioned that anger played a destructive role, stating, “Gussa barbad kar deta hai, woh ghar gusse ke wajahse hi barbad hua hai” (Anger ruins everything, anger was the reason why their marriage was destroyed). When Mannara asked if their separation was due to anger, miscommunication, or misunderstanding, Munawar chose not to elaborate, saying, “I don’t want to say anything.”

Despite the personal challenges, Munawar has been performing well in the Bigg Boss 17 game. His openness about his life has brought a new dimension to the reality show, captivating the audience’s attention.