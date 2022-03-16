Revised timetable for SSC exams released

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State on Wednesday released the revised timetable for SSC exams.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin on May 23, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on June 1, 2022.

The timing of the exams is 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Timetable for SSC exams

Date and Day Subject and Paper 23-05-2022 First Language Paper (Group-A)

First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 24-05-2022 Second Language 25-05-2022 Third Language (English) 26-05-2022 Mathematics 27-05-2022 General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science) 28-05-2022 Social Studies 30-05-2022 OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) 31-05-2022 OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) 01-06-2022 SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

The revised timetable for SSC exams will be applicable to all regular and private once failed candidates. As announced earlier, this year, the SSC exams will have six papers instead of the regular eleven papers.

Also Read TSBIE releases revised timetable for intermediate exams

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) also issued the revised timetable for intermediate first year and second year examinations.