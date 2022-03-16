Revised timetable for SSC exams released

The SSC exams will have six papers

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 16th March 2022 1:44 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State on Wednesday released the revised timetable for SSC exams.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin on May 23, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on June 1, 2022.

The timing of the exams is 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

MS Education Academy

Timetable for SSC exams

Date and DaySubject and Paper
23-05-2022First Language Paper (Group-A)
First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)
First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
24-05-2022Second Language
25-05-2022Third Language (English)
26-05-2022Mathematics
27-05-2022General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science)
28-05-2022Social Studies
30-05-2022OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic)
31-05-2022OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic)
01-06-2022SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

The revised timetable for SSC exams will be applicable to all regular and private once failed candidates. As announced earlier, this year, the SSC exams will have six papers instead of the regular eleven papers.

Also Read
TSBIE releases revised timetable for intermediate exams

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) also issued the revised timetable for intermediate first year and second year examinations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button