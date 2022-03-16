Revised timetable for SSC exams released

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State on Wednesday released the revised timetable for SSC exams.
As per the schedule, the exams will begin on May 23, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on June 1, 2022.
The timing of the exams is 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Timetable for SSC exams
|Date and Day
|Subject and Paper
|23-05-2022
|First Language Paper (Group-A)
First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)
First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
|24-05-2022
|Second Language
|25-05-2022
|Third Language (English)
|26-05-2022
|Mathematics
|27-05-2022
|General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science)
|28-05-2022
|Social Studies
|30-05-2022
|OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic)
|31-05-2022
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic)
|01-06-2022
|SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
The revised timetable for SSC exams will be applicable to all regular and private once failed candidates. As announced earlier, this year, the SSC exams will have six papers instead of the regular eleven papers.
