TSBIE releases revised timetable for intermediate exams

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday released the revised timetable for the intermediate first year and second examinations.
As per the timetable, the examinations will be held from May 6 and 24. The timing of the examination will be 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be held from March 23 to April 8. The examinations will be conducted even on Sundays.
Intermediate exams timetable
The following is the revised timetable for the intermediate first and second year examinations.
Timetable for intermediate first year examinations:
|Date
|Subject
|06-05-2022
|Second language paper-I
|09-05-2022
|English paper-I
|11-05-2022
|Mathematics paper-IA
Botony paper-I
Political Science paper-I
|13-05-2022
|Mathematics paper-IB
Zoology paper-I
History paper-I
|16-05-2022
|Physics paper-I
Economics paper-I
|18-05-2022
|Chemistry paper-I
Commerce paper-I
|20-05-2022
|Public Administer paper-I
Bridge Course Maths paper-I (For Bi.P.C. candidates)
|23-05-2022
|Modern langauge paper-I
Geography paper-I
Timetable for intermediate second year examinations:
|Date
|Subject
|07-05-2022
|Second language paper-II
|10-05-2022
|English paper-II
|12-05-2022
|Mathematics paper-IIA
Botony paper-II
Political Science paper-II
|14-05-2022
|Mathematics paper-IIB
Zoology paper-II
History paper-II
|17-05-2022
|Physics paper-II
Economics paper-II
|19-05-2022
|Chemistry paper-II
Commerce paper-II
|21-05-2022
|Public Administer paper-II
Bridge Course Maths paper-II (For Bi.P.C. candidates)
|24-05-2022
|Modern langauge paper-II
Geography paper-II
As per the timetable, ‘Ethics and Human Values’ and ‘Environmental Education’ exams will be conducted on May 11 and 12 respectively.
Earlier, education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy had said that the Intermediate exams schedule is likely to be changed due to JEE and other exams.